Texas jury deliberating murder case of Border Patrol agent

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A South Texas jury is in the second day of deliberations in the capital murder trial of a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of participating in the killing of a man who prosecutors say threatened to uncover a scheme to transport weapons and drugs.

Thirty-one-year-old Joel Luna is on trial in Brownsville with his 26-year-old brother, Eduardo Luna, and both men have pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

The jury began deliberating the case Friday and continued those deliberations Monday.

A third brother testified earlier that he saw Eduardo Luna fatally shoot an associate in early 2015. The man's headless body was found floating off the Texas coast in March that year.

Prosecutors contend Joel Luna used his position to help a Mexican cartel move weapons and drugs.

