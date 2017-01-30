Texas resolution condemns Trump executive order on Muslims

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas House Democrat has filed a ceremonial resolution denouncing President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Dallas Rep. Rafael Anchia labeled Trump's action a fulfillment of his "intention to shut down the entry of Muslims into the United States."

Anchia introduced his resolution Monday. It condemns Trump's executive order as an act of discrimination against Muslims and a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Trump's order bans travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days while also halting the processing of refugees from the war in Syria.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have yet to comment on Trump's order, while House Speaker Joe Straus, a fellow Republican, has signaled unease.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.