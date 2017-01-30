Despite recent events, the local Muslim community remains positi - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Despite recent events, the local Muslim community remains positive

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Islamic community is on alert a day after the attack at an Islamic center in Quebec, Canada.

Dr. Ahmed Mattar, a Wichita Falls Islamic community leader, said although there have never been any incidents, he is concerned his mosque could be attacked as well. He contacted local police to patrol the Islamic community center following the shooting in Canada and the mosque burning in Victoria, Texas. 

Dr. Mattar said he believes the people of Wichita Falls will continue to treat the Islamic community like they have over the years.

"We have been a very peaceful contributor to the community and we have been treated extremely well over the years," Dr. Mattar said. 

He said several people have reached out to him to send their condolences and have brought up the idea of holding a demonstration to show solidarity with the

Muslim community.

Jesse Canales, Newschannel 6

