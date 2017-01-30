Meteor Lights Up Sky Across the Country

Just after 6:00 a.m. Monday, a meteor flashed across the sky visible across many states including right here in Texoma.

Eight states across the central part of the United States received reports of a meteor flashing across the sky.

The meteor was visible for about two to four seconds depending on the location of the spotter.

A picture of the meteor was even captured in central Arkansas.

It was so bright you can't even see the tail that goes with it.

Once these rocks enter the atmosphere, the force of friction on the very fast moving rock causes it to burn and give off a fireball look.

Sightings of the meteor were reported from Louisville, Kentucky to San Antonio, Texas.

One report was even filed in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Overall, 32 reports were filed across the United States.

Meteor sightings like this aren't rare but to see it over such a long distance is special.

Clear skies and the high altitude of the fireball helped the meteor be seen for almost a thousand miles.

