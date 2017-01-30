Allred Unit looking to hire Correctional Officers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The James V. Allred Unit is looking to hire on new Correctional Officers.

The corrections facility is one of the largest in the state of Texas with over 3,200 inmates.

The Allred Unit looks to employ at 720 Correctional Officers but that number has decreased by nearly 175 officers.

For the first time since 1995 the prison has opened it’s gates to the public for a hiring seminar and tour. This change was made by Senior Warden, Kendall Richerson, and has had a dramatic impact on recruitment.

Since the change in December over 50 people have signed up to take the pre-test that will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31st 2017 and Wednesday, Feb. 1st 2017 at the Work Center, 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy.

Captain Ernest Cooke said, “There is that sense of teamwork and again corrections it's not for everybody, it a different mindset it's not all about being physical how you carry yourself and your behavior inside these walls.”

Training courses will officially start in February if applicants pass a pre-test and interview process.

Requirements for the job include being at least 18 and having a high school degree.

The job also offers many benefits and allow workers to gain hands on experience in law enforcement.

