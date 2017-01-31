STRUCTURE FIRE IN WICHITA FALLS

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department are on scene of a structure fire at 1516 N. 8th Street.
We have a reporter en route and will update you as more information comes in.
A scholarship in honor of Harrison Brown has been established at North Central Texas College.
A scholarship in honor of Harrison Brown has been established at North Central Texas College.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars in connection to a burglary and assault on Polk Street in April.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars in connection to a burglary and assault on Polk Street in April.
The Wichita Falls Ballet is bringing classic fairy tales to life this Saturday.
The Wichita Falls Ballet is bringing classic fairy tales to life this Saturday.
Jennica Lambert along with Elanore the tarantula stopped by to talk to Ava Van Valen about Bug Fest Thursday.
Jennica Lambert along with Elanore the tarantula stopped by to talk to Ava Van Valen about Bug Fest Thursday.