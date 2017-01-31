2 horses die in separate incidents at popular Texas rodeo

The Dam Run is Saturday at Lake Wichita Park.
For the second time in less than three weeks, a sexual assault has been reported at Midwestern State University.
The first brewery in Wichita Falls is ready to open its doors on Friday. Family-owned Sidecar brewery will have a soft opening on Cinco de Mayo and Saturday. "Beer is art. Drink your art," is the motto for this brewery where a father-son team is sharing their love of beer with their adopted hometown.
"Every shop that has been various old timey business have been vacant and now they're all beautiful buildings with nice architecture," Marcus Williams said. The old Justin Building will soon be added to the list. Now that the city council has the funds, renovations are under way.
