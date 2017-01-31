Texas jailers charged with selling drugs to county inmates

GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) - Two jail guards for a sheriff's office near Waco have been arrested on charges they sold drugs to county inmates.

The Killeen Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2kmVspq ) reports 25-year-old Kevin Arzate and 34-year-old Paul Robert Picetti each was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

Authorities say the arrests of the men, who worked for the Coryell County sheriff's office, came after an undercover operation into the sale of illegal contraband.

The sheriff's office was joined by the Texas Rangers in the investigation. Both men were arrested last week.

Coryell County online jail records show Arzate and Picetti are no longer being held.

A phone listing for Arzate could not be found and a listing under Picetti's name rang unanswered.

Information from: Killeen Daily Herald, http://www.kdhnews.com

