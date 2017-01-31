UPDATE: Fire damages home Tuesday morning in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of North 8th Street around 9:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they reported smoke and fire was showing from the front of the home.

Eighteen firefighters were able to knock down the flames not long after arrival. Officials said no one was home when the fire started but there was one dog in the home which was rescued by firefighters. Our crews on scene said they saw emergency personnel treating the animal and the dog was then transported to a veterinarian for further treatment.

Fire officials said there was about $26,000 in damage done to the home. They said the cause of the fire has been classified as electrical.

