Woman leads police on chase through Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Wichita Falls police were involved in a car chase just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the chase started near the intersection of Kell and Pennsylvania after officers attempted to stop the vehicle. According to police, the driver, Stephanie Bear, had a warrant and told the passengers she was not going back to jail and took off.

One of her passengers, a man, jumped out of the vehicle soon after the chase began and surrendered to police.

The chase continued down Pennsylvania and police said they witnessed something being thrown from the vehicle. They are still searching for what was thrown out.

The chase finally ended hear Grant Street when the vehicle side-swiped another car and the remaining two women ran from the vehicle. The car continued down the street, finally ending up in the yard of a nearby resident.

Bear ran from the scene and was found in a shed on Hollywood Street. The passenger, Miller, was arrested after exiting the vehicle. Miller is being charged with felony evading and drug possession. Bear is charged with felony evading, as well as the outstanding warrant which led to the chase. The male passenger will likely not face charges.

