Woman leads police on chase through Wichita Falls

The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
Excitement is in the air at Vitro Architectural Glass.
Excitement is in the air at Vitro Architectural Glass.
If you have not opened the Newschannel 6 App in a while there are some very noticeable changes.
If you have not opened the Newschannel 6 App in a while there are some very noticeable changes.
Harrison Brown's mother, Lori Brown, is speaking out after her son was stabbed Monday afternoon at the University of Texas.
Harrison Brown's mother, Lori Brown, is speaking out after her son was stabbed Monday afternoon at the University of Texas.
The Dam Run is Saturday at Lake Wichita Park.
The Dam Run is Saturday at Lake Wichita Park.