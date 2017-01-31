Still Mild Despite Cold Front

A cold front has slowly made its way to north Texas today. We will notice winds becoming northerly today but the much cooler air won't arrive until Thursday. Today will be sunny and despite a north breeze, we'll still make to around 60 this afternoon. Thursday will be much cooler with cloudy skies and north winds at 10 to 15 and highs in the 40s. Friday will be similar. Rain is possible Friday into Saturday but measurable rain is far from a promise. Temperatures are forecast to warm back up into the weekend. We could see highs near 70 Sunday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist