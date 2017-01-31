Three arrested after man reports being held at gunpoint in Clay County

Three people have been taken into custody by the Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with multiple offenses.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office assisted in the case.

Authorities said they received a call from a man who said he had been held at gunpoint by two males in the 800 block of Homestead Lane. The man stated that the two men and a woman had left the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Deputies in the area located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Inside they found three occupants, Wendell Bivens, Joe Villagomez and Molly Brewer. The victim identified the three as the ones who had held him at gunpoint.

Inside the vehicle officers found a sawed off 12 gauge shotgun, a .380 handgun and methamphetamine underneath the back seat.

The three occupants were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

Bivens was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substances and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies.

Villagomez has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies.

Brewer was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which is a felony.

