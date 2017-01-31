Lake home dream ends for Lake Diversion residents

Tuesday night the clock ran out for residents at Cara Blanca Park, Lake Diversion.

What once was a tranquil lake community looked more like a ghost town Tuesday.

"My husband and I, we held each other and cried again this morning," Lari Dale said.

Sixth months ago residents received a notice that their lot leases would not be renewed.

"As of today, it no longer is a part of us," Dale said.

Dale and her neighbors used the last few hours they had to take everything they can.

"I'm not leaving it for anybody. I'm not. The house is coming down before we leave here today," Dale said.

Dale said her family's lake house was a place she used to heal after she had a brain tumor removed.

But for people like Carl Rickard, whose home was on the lake, now he is starting over.

"I've found something which I'm not ever going to pay for because I'm not going to live long enough," Rickard said.

Cara Blanca Park, a place many called home for decades, is home no more.

Residents took out their frustrations on the homes they cannot take with them. Windows shattered, light fixtures torn out of walls and messages for Stan

Kroenke written in spray paint were seen all over.

The 535,000 acre Waggoner Ranch near Vernon was sold in February of 2016 to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

