HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 31 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 31

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
WFHS's Aaron Valdez kicks a corner vs Rider. / Source: KAUZ WFHS's Aaron Valdez kicks a corner vs Rider. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  3
Rider             1
WF: Ashby Hood, Alyssa Hollis, Ariana Magana G each 
RID: Keeley Ayala G 

Non District

Burkburnett     0 
Mineral Wells  12

Boys

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  3
Rider             2
WF: Alex Ramirez 2 G, Richy Acosta G
RID: Aaron Lange G

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly