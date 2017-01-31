HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 31 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 31

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Hirschi's Trae Jones goes up for the one-handed jam against Graham. / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Trae Jones goes up for the one-handed jam against Graham. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Denton  57 (9-0)
Rider     50 (6-2) - Watch highlights above!

Wichita Falls   38 (2-7)
Denton Ryan  69 (6-2)

District 6-4A

Graham       47 (3-2)
#12 Hirschi  70 (4-1) - Watch highlights to the right!

#20 Burkburnett  87 (4-1)
Vernon                52 (0-5)

District 8-3A

#22 Bowie  57 (10-0)
Holliday      47 (6-4)
BOW: Gary Mosley 18 pts, Justin Franklin 16
HOL: Tray Henderson 13 pts, Noah Parker 12

Nocona      65 (7-3)
Jacksboro  41 (1-9)

Boyd        31 (0-10)
City View  63 (6-4)
CV: Abbas Mohammad 12 pts, Tamell Monroe 11

Paradise  44 (4-6)
Henrietta  48 (6-4)
(F/OT)

District 9-2A

#13 Electra  66 (9-1)
Windthorst   39 (1-9)
ELE: Drake Cooper 25 pts
WIN: Brady Tackett 17 pts

#14 Petrolia  51 (9-1)
Quanah        47 (0-10)

Seymour  40 (6-4)
Olney       45 (6-4)
OLN: Carson Fite 16 pts, Carl Pennington: 300th career win

Archer City  53 (5-5)
Munday       57 (4-6)

District 8-1A

Benjamin  18 (5-3)
Crowell     69 (8-0)
CRO: Tyler Durham 23 pts

Harrold      21 (1-7)
Knox City  70 (7-1)

District 17-1A

Newcastle    40 (2-4)
Paint Creek  46 (3-3)

District 21-1A

Prairie Valley  53 (2-7)
Bellevue         86 (5-3)

Saint Jo      50 (2-6)
Forestburg  57 (9-0)

Gold-Burg  37 (0-9)
Midway      53 (5-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  38 (5-2)
#6 Notre Dame    61 (9-0)
ND: Clinches District title, Clay McElroy 13 pts - Watch highlights here!

Girls

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  38 (1-10)
Denton Ryan  53 (10-0)
WF: Jalynn Green 11 pts, 9 reb

Denton  40 (5-6)
Rider     42 (9-1)

District 6-4A

Graham  49 (4-2)
Hirschi    52 (4-3) - Watch highlights here!

Burkburnett  88 (6-0)
Vernon         35 (0-7)
BURK: Paradize Jackson 33 pts, Kaci Trahan 10 pts, 7 reb

District 8-3A

#10 Bowie  44 (12-0)
Holliday      36 (7-5)
BOW: Clinches share of District title - Watch highlights here!

Nocona      32 (4-8)
Jacksboro  71 (10-2)

Paradise   53 (9-3)
Henrietta  43 (3-9)
HEN: Maddie Brown 15 pts

Boyd         65 (3-9)
City View  40 (0-12)

District 9-2A

#7 Windthorst  70 (12-0)
Electra             27 (3-9)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 39 pts, Grace Hoegger 14

Archer City  61 (10-2)
Munday       32 (1-11)

Seymour  47 (9-3)
Olney       25 (3-9)

Petrolia  48 (7-5)
Quanah  41 (3-9)
PET: Clinches playoff berth

District 8-1A

Benjamin  17 (0-8)
Crowell     56 (7-1)
CRO: Blaine Carroll 12 pts

Harrold     28 (4-4)
Knox City  60 (8-0)

District 17-1A

Newcastle    2 (8-0)
Paint Creek  0 (0-8)
(forfeit)

Throckmorton  20 (2-6)
Woodson         43 (3-5)

District 21-1A

Prairie Valley  25 (2-9)
Bellevue         58 (7-3)

Saint Jo      23 (3-7)
Forestburg  56 (7-3)

Gold-Burg  38 (1-9)
Midway      44 (5-5)

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  38 (0-7)
#3 Notre Dame    61 (8-1)
WCS: Rumer Howell 15 pts
ND: Keeley Johnston 28 pts

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly