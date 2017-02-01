Travis County OKs $500K payment to judge wounded in shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Travis County officials have approved a $500,000 payment to a state district judge to avoid a potential lawsuit claiming authorities didn't do enough to prevent a shooting that left her seriously wounded.

County commissioners approved the payment Tuesday to Judge Julie Kocurek, who was targeted by a gunman outside her Austin home in November 2015.

County leaders previously indicated they were deliberating the payment.

Kocurek has said publicly that she doesn't believe authorities appropriately handled a tip from an informant about a judge being targeted.

Federal officials in September charged three men in the shooting. One of the men, Chimene Onyeri, had a hearing scheduled in Kocurek's court where it was anticipated his probation would be revoked and he faced imprisonment.

Onyeri has denied any involvement in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.