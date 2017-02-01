Childress coach surprised with Super Bowl tickets on 'Good Morning America'

A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
TxDOT is celebrating 100 years next week.
If you are heading to the Dallas/Fort Worth area this weekend there is a traffic alert we want to tell you about.
A man is behind bars after he told police he borrowed a vehicle that came up stolen.
