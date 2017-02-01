Fugitive arrested after hitchhiking from Wichita Falls

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of killing a woman and believe he may be in the Texoma area.
TxDOT is celebrating 100 years next week.
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
If you are heading to the Dallas/Fort Worth area this weekend there is a traffic alert we want to tell you about.
A man is behind bars after he told police he borrowed a vehicle that came up stolen.
