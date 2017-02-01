Death sentence upheld in Lubbock restaurant robbery-slaying

A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
Construction is officially underway in front of The Falls, off of I-44.
Construction is officially underway in front of The Falls, off of I-44.
Children at Booker T Washington Elementary had a STAAR Fiesta Day.
Children at Booker T Washington Elementary had a STAAR Fiesta Day.
Two Midwestern State University students spoke out against the school's decision to make Killingsworth Hall a co-ed dorm this semester. Both students are residents of the dorm.
Two Midwestern State University students spoke out against the school's decision to make Killingsworth Hall a co-ed dorm this semester. Both students are residents of the dorm.
Newschannel 6 Morning Anchor Ava Van Valen has put together a list of things going on around town.
Newschannel 6 Morning Anchor Ava Van Valen has put together a list of things going on around town.