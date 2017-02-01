Heroes of Texoma: SSG Joseph Nichols

This week's Hero of Texoma has only lived in Wichita Falls for one year, but has been serving our country for nearly two decades.

Joseph Nichols was born in Kansas but was raised all over.

His mother and father served in the U.S. Navy and his stepfather served in the U.S. Army.

"It's just in my blood. My family has been in the military ever since the Revolutionary War," SSG Nichols said.

He knew at 3-years-old he wanted to serve our country and at the age of 17, he joined the Army National Guard.

During his time in the military SSG Nichols has served three deployments. One was in Bosnia and two were in Iraq.

"I enjoyed Bosnia the most because it was a lot more relaxing. But when I deployed to Iraq in 2005, that was where I felt I made the most difference," he said.

He can retire from the guard in five years. At this point, he plans to make a career out of the military. Afterward, he does have plans to put the skills he has learned to good use.

"When I first got in the guard I was a 25 Bravo which (involved) working on computers. I thought about opening up my own cyber defense company focusing on small business," he said.

SSG Nichols is also tossing around the idea of becoming a police officer.

For a man carrying on his family's legacy of service, to him, he is just doing his job.

"My first thought was, I'm no hero. I just come to work every day, do my job and try to do the best I can," he said.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

