Feeling More Like Winter

Chill air will move in tonight along with cloud cover. Those clouds will make Thursday a rather chilly day. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 30s! Overcast conditions will continue into Friday along with chilly conditions. We'll begin to warm up over the weekend with south winds. Mild spring-like weather returns by early next week, but another shot of chilly weather could return toward the end of next week.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
