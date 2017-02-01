WFHS family proud of Michael Nash's football commitment to Midwestern State

Many high school students signed their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics Wednesday.

We always hear from the athletes on this day.

But what about the family?

Michael Nash is a senior at Wichita Falls high school and will be playing football at Midwestern State.

In addition to his excitement, his family is full of pride, too.

"We are very proud of Michael," Christy Nash, Michael's mother said. "He's a great athlete, but he's an even better kid. And we are really excited he's got this opportunity to play for Midwestern State."

Signing day is the highlight of a long journey for many student athletes, including their families.

"It's just been great being part of Mike's life," Dennis Slayton, Michael's grandfather said. "And going forward we are looking for big things from the guy."

Michael lost his father at a young age, making today even more emotional.

"I really wish his dad could be here to see this because he put in a lot of time and the most effort with the kids," Christy Nash said. "And obviously with their sports and things. But we know he's looking on us today and he's just as proud as we are."

It is also exciting for his mom for another reason.

"I'm very excited that he got an athletic scholarship that's going to help pay for his school," Christy Nash said. "And we are also very excited that we are going to be able to go see him on Saturday's because he's right here in town."

The family said it is not about them.

Rather, what Michael has accomplished.

"If there was no football he wouldn't be the same person honestly," Aeneus Nash, Michael's brother said. "But he loves football and he deserves it."

"Michael is a very sweet, very laid back and more quiet individual," Christy Nash said. "But when he plays football, something else comes out in him. Wherever the aggression comes for him, or wherever the excitement comes for him, that's where your going to see it; out on that football field."

Nash's grandfather said Michael went through a tough time in grade school when he tore his ACL.

But he emotionally overcame it which his grandfather said speaks volumes on the person Michael is.

