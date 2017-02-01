US 82 construction plans cause concerns for Nocona

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is studying US 82 for widening and possible new alignments.

This project will include widening US 82 between Henrietta and Nocona into a four lane divided highway.

This week TxDOT unveiled the plans to both Henrietta and Nocona to nearly 200 residents.

Most are all for the widening of the 30-mile stretch of highway between their two cities.

Their concern, a potential bi-passes, giving travels the alternative route around their cities.

“It will destroy our town,” said Nocona resident Jeff Hankins.

Right now, TxDOT is using these open houses to gain information and feedback from the community.

TxDOT’s Adele Lewis says these meeting are very important and that they are willing to listen and work with both Henrietta and Nocona throughout this process.

The plan to reroute US 82 around these towns is just an option, and planning still in the very early stages.

If approved, the construction for alternate routes around the cities would not begin for another 15-20 years.

James Yohe, Executive Director of Economic Development for Nocona said city officials are strongly against even the idea of a bi-pass and are working on a petition to prevent it from ever happening.

