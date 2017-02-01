National Signing Day 2017

Classic Empire is the current favorite at 4-1, but he's followed by two horses at 5-1 and another at 6-1. That also means that there are plenty of longshots.
Classic Empire is the current favorite at 4-1, but he's followed by two horses at 5-1 and another at 6-1. That also means that there are plenty of longshots.
Check out complete Texoma scores and highlights from all over the area!
Check out complete Texoma scores and highlights from all over the area!
Complete Texoma pairings for the Area Round of the softball playoffs and Bi-District round of the baseball playoffs!
Complete Texoma pairings for the Area Round of the softball playoffs and Bi-District round of the baseball playoffs!
The Wichita Falls Nighthawks will be back in action Friday night, hosting the Nebraska Danger on Teacher Appreciation night
The Wichita Falls Nighthawks will be back in action Friday night, hosting the Nebraska Danger on Teacher Appreciation night