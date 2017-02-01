National Signing Day 2017

Ten Texoma athletes signed on February 1st to play college football! In addition, former Rider star Willie Cherry officially had his National Letter of Intent accepted by Ohio University, where he already enrolled in the winter.

Midwestern State got four local athletes, while one other area player signed with Tarleton State. One signed to play in Division III, while four signed with junior colleges. In addition, a pair of Texoma girls signed to play their sports in college.

Here is the full list, alphabetically by high school:

Burkburnett: Mitchell Jennings to Howard Payne University football (NCAA Div. III), Kolby Youngblood and Darion Chafin to Cisco College football (NJCAA)

Electra: Xavier Waggoner to Midwestern State University football (NCAA Div. II)

Henrietta: Josh Lyde to Cisco College football (NJCAA)

Holliday: Michaela Yandell to Lubbock Christian University cross country (NCAA Div. II), Michaela Burnett to Clarendon College volleyball (NJCAA)

Iowa Park: Bowie Franks to Tarleton State University football (NCAA Div. II)

Munday: Jacoby Thomas to Midwestern State University football (NCAA Div. II)

Rider: Deven Smith to Midwestern State University football (NCAA Div. II), Willie Phillips to Tyler College football (NJCAA)

Wichita Falls HS: Michael Nash to Midwestern State University football (NCAA Div. II)

Click on the video players to hear from the players!

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved