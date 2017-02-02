MSU football signs 44 on National Signing Day

Midwestern State coach Bill Maskilll unveiled a deep 2017 recruiting class loaded with interior line help on both sides of the ball and linebackers following a furious day of activity Wednesday on National Signing Day.



The strong class of prospects includes 44 prep standouts who chose to continue their gridiron careers and play for the Mustangs.



"This is a very talented class. We believe several have the ability to step in and play right away," MSU coach Bill Maskill said. "But that's going to depend on how they are willing to prepare and what kind of shape they are in mentally and physically going into the fall. We are very excited that we were able to address many needs with potential quality student-athletes."



The class includes 19 offensive position players including eight offensive linemen, six wide receivers, four running backs, two quarterbacks and one tight end, while 22 defensive position players fill out the class including nine defensive linemen, six linebackers, four cornerbacks and three safeties. The Mustangs also inked Dallas Christian School's Drew Mackay to address needs on special teams.



Midwestern State finished its 17th consecutive winning season in 2016 rolling to a 8-3 record advancing to the NCAA Division II Playoffs. During the run, the Mustangs advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs on eight occasions, played in a Kanza Bowl and claimed Lone Star Conference championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012.



Here is a breakdown of the 2017 Midwestern State Signing Class:

