MSU football signs 44 on National Signing Day - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU football signs 44 on National Signing Day

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Wichita Falls HS's Michael Nash signs to play football at Midwestern State / Source: KAUZ Wichita Falls HS's Michael Nash signs to play football at Midwestern State / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State coach Bill Maskilll unveiled a deep 2017 recruiting class loaded with interior line help on both sides of the ball and linebackers following a furious day of activity Wednesday on National Signing Day.

The strong class of prospects includes 44 prep standouts who chose to continue their gridiron careers and play for the Mustangs.

"This is a very talented class. We believe several have the ability to step in and play right away," MSU coach Bill Maskill said. "But that's going to depend on how they are willing to prepare and what kind of shape they are in mentally and physically going into the fall. We are very excited that we were able to address many needs with potential quality student-athletes."

The class includes 19 offensive position players including eight offensive linemen, six wide receivers, four running backs, two quarterbacks and one tight end, while 22 defensive position players fill out the class including nine defensive linemen, six linebackers, four cornerbacks and three safeties. The Mustangs also inked Dallas Christian School's Drew Mackay to address needs on special teams.

Midwestern State finished its 17th consecutive winning season in 2016 rolling to a 8-3 record advancing to the NCAA Division II Playoffs. During the run, the Mustangs advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs on eight occasions, played in a Kanza Bowl and claimed Lone Star Conference championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Here is a breakdown of the 2017 Midwestern State Signing Class:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School
Josh Anderson DE 6-1 220 Fresno, Texas / Ridge Point HS
Donnie Bell, Jr. CB 5-9 170 Garland, Texas / Lakeview Centennial HS
James Blue S 6-0 165 Fort Worth, Texas / South Hills HS
Seth Cashat OL 6-4 315 Woodville, Texas / Woodville HS
Allen Copeland RB 5-8 170 Garland, Texas / Lakeview Centennial HS
Jakari Domino WR 5-11 170 Dallas, Texas / W.T. White HS
Heath Dooley LB 6-2 220 Marble Falls, Texas / Marble Falls HS
Marqious Doolittle OL 6-1 308 Mesquite, Texas / Mesquite HS
Makeath Edmund TE 6-4 225 San Antonio, Texas / O'Connor HS
Khalil Finley CB 6-1 165 Denison, Texas / Denison HS
Lazarus Fisher RB 5-11 180 Mesquite, Texas / Mesquite HS
Herbert Flowers DE 6-4 235 Cedar Hill, Texas / Cedar Hill HS
Eligio Gaytan OL 6-3 310 Universal City, Texas / Judson HS
A.J. Gulley DE 6-1 223 Temple, Texas / Temple HS
Kylan Harrison WR 6-1 175 Dallas, Texas / W.T. White HS
Chris Hawkins S 6-2 185 Mesquite,Texas / Horn HS
Johnathan Hawkins DT 6-2 260 New Roads, La. / Livonia HS
Guillermo Hernandez OL 6-3 305 Midland, Texas / Lee HS
Josuaa Jacobs WR 5-10 175 Austin, Texas / Austin HS
Coleton Kubicek OL 6-2 280 Corinth, Texas / Guyer HS
Drew Mackay PK 5-10 130 Forney, Texas / Dallas Christian School
Darwin Mejia OL 6-3 250 Houston, Texas / Cypress Ridge HS
Tyler Milliken WR 6-1 178 Keller, Texas / Nelson HS
Mason Montoya LB 6-2 200 Lubbock, Texas / Coronado HS
Christian Moore CB 5-10 170 Denton, Texas / Guyer HS
Michael Nash DL 6-1 280 Wichita Falls, Texas / Wichita Falls HS
Edward Parker DB 6-1 175 Houston, Texas / Klein Forest HS
Daniel Petty WR 6-0 172 Pearland, Texas / Pearland HS
Troy Porche DT 6-2 270 Houston, Texas / Lamar HS
Matthew Roach DE 6-2 220 Jewitt, Texas / Leon HS
Ashton Rogers LB 6-4 235 Austin, Texas / Bowie HS
Nick Sanders LB 6-1 190 Lubbock, Texas / Cooper HS
Corbin Scarber OL 6-5 253 Forney, Texas / Forney HS
Deven Smith LB 6-2 195 Wichita Falls, Texas / Rider HS
Dwayne Tate LB 6-1 175 Arlington, Texas / Arlington HS
Anthony Tennison QB 6-0 175 Mesquite, Texas / Mesquite HS
Jacoby Thomas CB 5-8 150 Munday, Texas / Munday HS
Colby Vidrine DE 6-2 210 San Marcos, Texas / San Marcos HS
Xavier Waggoner DE 6-3 215 Electra, Texas / Electra HS
Devuntay Walker RB 5-11 190 Texarkana, Texas / Texas HS
Jaden Watson WR 5-9 160 Bastrop, Texas / Bastrop HS
Sam Weatherred OL 6-2 305 Lufkin, Texas / Lufkin HS
Triston Williams QB 6-3 205 Andrews, Texas / Andrews HS
Kelton Young RB 5-9 185 Atlanta, Texas / Atlanta HS

?Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly