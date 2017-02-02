MSU football signs 44 on National Signing Day

|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown/High School
|Josh Anderson
|DE
|6-1
|220
|Fresno, Texas / Ridge Point HS
|Donnie Bell, Jr.
|CB
|5-9
|170
|Garland, Texas / Lakeview Centennial HS
|James Blue
|S
|6-0
|165
|Fort Worth, Texas / South Hills HS
|Seth Cashat
|OL
|6-4
|315
|Woodville, Texas / Woodville HS
|Allen Copeland
|RB
|5-8
|170
|Garland, Texas / Lakeview Centennial HS
|Jakari Domino
|WR
|5-11
|170
|Dallas, Texas / W.T. White HS
|Heath Dooley
|LB
|6-2
|220
|Marble Falls, Texas / Marble Falls HS
|Marqious Doolittle
|OL
|6-1
|308
|Mesquite, Texas / Mesquite HS
|Makeath Edmund
|TE
|6-4
|225
|San Antonio, Texas / O'Connor HS
|Khalil Finley
|CB
|6-1
|165
|Denison, Texas / Denison HS
|Lazarus Fisher
|RB
|5-11
|180
|Mesquite, Texas / Mesquite HS
|Herbert Flowers
|DE
|6-4
|235
|Cedar Hill, Texas / Cedar Hill HS
|Eligio Gaytan
|OL
|6-3
|310
|Universal City, Texas / Judson HS
|A.J. Gulley
|DE
|6-1
|223
|Temple, Texas / Temple HS
|Kylan Harrison
|WR
|6-1
|175
|Dallas, Texas / W.T. White HS
|Chris Hawkins
|S
|6-2
|185
|Mesquite,Texas / Horn HS
|Johnathan Hawkins
|DT
|6-2
|260
|New Roads, La. / Livonia HS
|Guillermo Hernandez
|OL
|6-3
|305
|Midland, Texas / Lee HS
|Josuaa Jacobs
|WR
|5-10
|175
|Austin, Texas / Austin HS
|Coleton Kubicek
|OL
|6-2
|280
|Corinth, Texas / Guyer HS
|Drew Mackay
|PK
|5-10
|130
|Forney, Texas / Dallas Christian School
|Darwin Mejia
|OL
|6-3
|250
|Houston, Texas / Cypress Ridge HS
|Tyler Milliken
|WR
|6-1
|178
|Keller, Texas / Nelson HS
|Mason Montoya
|LB
|6-2
|200
|Lubbock, Texas / Coronado HS
|Christian Moore
|CB
|5-10
|170
|Denton, Texas / Guyer HS
|Michael Nash
|DL
|6-1
|280
|Wichita Falls, Texas / Wichita Falls HS
|Edward Parker
|DB
|6-1
|175
|Houston, Texas / Klein Forest HS
|Daniel Petty
|WR
|6-0
|172
|Pearland, Texas / Pearland HS
|Troy Porche
|DT
|6-2
|270
|Houston, Texas / Lamar HS
|Matthew Roach
|DE
|6-2
|220
|Jewitt, Texas / Leon HS
|Ashton Rogers
|LB
|6-4
|235
|Austin, Texas / Bowie HS
|Nick Sanders
|LB
|6-1
|190
|Lubbock, Texas / Cooper HS
|Corbin Scarber
|OL
|6-5
|253
|Forney, Texas / Forney HS
|Deven Smith
|LB
|6-2
|195
|Wichita Falls, Texas / Rider HS
|Dwayne Tate
|LB
|6-1
|175
|Arlington, Texas / Arlington HS
|Anthony Tennison
|QB
|6-0
|175
|Mesquite, Texas / Mesquite HS
|Jacoby Thomas
|CB
|5-8
|150
|Munday, Texas / Munday HS
|Colby Vidrine
|DE
|6-2
|210
|San Marcos, Texas / San Marcos HS
|Xavier Waggoner
|DE
|6-3
|215
|Electra, Texas / Electra HS
|Devuntay Walker
|RB
|5-11
|190
|Texarkana, Texas / Texas HS
|Jaden Watson
|WR
|5-9
|160
|Bastrop, Texas / Bastrop HS
|Sam Weatherred
|OL
|6-2
|305
|Lufkin, Texas / Lufkin HS
|Triston Williams
|QB
|6-3
|205
|Andrews, Texas / Andrews HS
|Kelton Young
|RB
|5-9
|185
|Atlanta, Texas / Atlanta HS