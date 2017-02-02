WFPD Probationary Officer arrested for DWI

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – A probationary police officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department is out of a job after being arrested for DWI.

Early Wednesday morning police were called to a vehicle accident near Fairway and Johnson Road in Wichita Falls. When officers arrived they found a 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been involved in the accident. Officers said the Impala had attempted to turn right onto Johnson and hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the Impala was identified as 24-year-old Albert Feliciano who was a probationary officer with the WFPD. Feliciano was arrested and taken to the Wichita County jail and charged with DWI.

Feliciano was relieved of his duties with the WFPD at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital in serious, but not critical, condition.

