i.d.e.a.WF holding 8th Annual business competition

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Business owners in the Wichita Falls area once again will have the opportunity to compete for $70,000 in cash and prizes.

i.d.e.a.WF is holding its 8th annual business competition for those in the Wichita-Archer-Clay Metropolitan Statistical Area. Start-ups and existing businesses are welcome to join in the competition. The purpose of the competition is to create jobs and economic growth in the North Texas community.

The information needed to join in on the competition is on the flyer below.

