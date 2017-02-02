Dancing For The Stars - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Dancing For The Stars

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Our very own First Alert meteorologist John Cameron is Dancing For The Stars and dancing for a great cause! He needs to raise $2500 dollars for Big Brothers Big Sisters and time is running out - as the event is Friday, February 10th at MPEC. 

Visit www.dancingforthestarswf to donate and support John and his dance coach Paula Cortez,VOTE for your favorite dancers and purchase tickets and tables. 

