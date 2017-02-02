Children's Health pays federal fine over patient data breach

DALLAS (AP) - Children's Health has paid an almost $3.2 million federal penalty after a multiyear investigation into patient data privacy breaches.

A spokesman for the facility, formerly known as the Children's Medical Center of Dallas, said Thursday that the hospital self-reported the breaches that were part of the federal investigation. Hospital administrators believe no patients or their families were affected by the loss of data.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights announced Wednesday that the finding against the hospital was the result of "impermissible disclosure of unsecured" health information.

According to the report, a BlackBerry containing unencrypted patient info for 3,800 individuals was lost in 2009, and an unencrypted laptop containing information for almost 2,500 patients was stolen from the hospital in 2013.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.