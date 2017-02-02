Friday, Cool but not as Windy

Like yesterday, clouds may prevent much of a warm up this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight into Saturday. With the clouds comes a chance of drizzle or a stray shower but the chances of measurable rainfall are slim. High will be near 60 Saturday. Warmer still Sunday with sunshine and light south winds. Strong winds return to the forecast Monday when wildfire danger will be a concern.

John Cameron, Meteorologist