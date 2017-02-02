Sylvan helps with Super Bowl learning

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - Super Bowl LI is just around the corner and while some children may not understand the game, there are several ways to help them learn through simple lesson plans.

Basic addition can be applied when teaching how the game is scored. Word problems can be utilized to describe plays for them to add and subtract yardage, scores, etc. Super Bowl numbers are typically referred to in Roman numerals. They can learn to convert those to regular numbers.

They can read about the history of football and how the rules were formed. And learn about previous winners and the years that they won.

You can also have them map out where each NFL team is located on the map for a Geography lesson.

