BBB warns consumers of tax scam

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - With people getting their W-2s, now they are thinking about getting taxes done within the next couple of weeks.

However, the Better Business Bureau is saying hold on, warning people of tax scammers.

It all starts with a phone call. The person on the other end of the line claiming to be from the IRS saying there is a mistake in your tax filing and now you owe.

The next step for the crooks is telling you that you need to make a payment over the phone to fix the issue.

Monica Horton with the BBB said, do not respond.

“Do not answer any phone calls coming in from unknown numbers,” said Horton. “If they leave you a recording or they're threatening you saying that you are going to be arrested or legal action is going to be taken against you because you owe taxes and owe money don't respond to that phone call. Do not call them back. The IRS is not going to call you and threaten you in this manner.”

The IRS scam was the #1 scam reported to the BBB in 2016.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.