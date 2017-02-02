Carly Smith was born and raised in Mansfield, Texas. She moved back to the Lone Start State after forecasting the weather for the Western Slope of the Rockies in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Colorado is beautiful, but Texas is home. Before moving to Colorado she spent her entire life living in Tornado Alley. She is excited to have the opportunity to forecast in the studio and live across Texoma during severe weather.

Carly's first interest in weather sparked at a young age when having to take shelter during the May Tornado in 2000 that tore through parts of downtown Fort Worth. Her passion really grew when she moved west to attend Texas Tech University. In the wide open spaces of West Texas she was able to watch thunderstorms from start to finish.

Carly is a proud Red Raider and can always be found cheering on Texas Tech Athletics. When Tech isn't playing she likes to run, dance, eat tacos, and wakeboard.

You can follow Carly on Twitter @CarlySmithWX and like her Facebook page Carly Smith WX Newschannel6. She loves seeing your weather pics and sharing them on TV.