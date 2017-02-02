MPEC seeing positive change under Spectra

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - The MPEC is seeing more people and events because of what many are calling a better overall experience. Spectra took over in October and a lot has changed since then.

Brian Hoffman has been managing the MPEC for four months and is busy making improvements. Many things have changed since Spectra took over, including a new menu.

"Every event that we have is an experience," Hoffman said. "When we have the food and beverage division in-house, we hold them to a higher standard."

Tom Agius is the new Executive Chef and has worked on creating a new menu, and nothing is off limits.

"I like to do the research," Agius said. "I like to be authentic, present them a quality product and an attractive presentation."

More changes include a new point of sales system at hockey games, future renovations to the Kay Yeager Coliseum and Wi-Fi in the Ray Climber Exhibit Hall that can be accessed on up to 4,000 devices.

"That just puts us into the next bracket being able to accommodate these larger conventions and conferences," Hoffman said.

But it all comes back to better food and a different look. Spectra will work to bring the best events for Wichita Falls.

"We are constantly talking with our other resources throughout the country and our other facilities on if they had this event, how it did and what they encountered good or bad," Hoffman said.

"The guest numbers at some of the events are pretty phenomenal," Agius said. "There's great community support for the events that happen here."

The city is working to possibly bring a Double Tree Hotel right next to the MPEC. Hoffman said it would be a game changer because it would bring in more people and events.

Some of the big shows coming up are Travis Tritt, Foreigner, Sesame Street and Gabriel Iglesias.

He adds it is their goal to continue to bring more entertainment to Wichita Falls because their objective is to bring others into the community.

