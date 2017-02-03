Lady Coyote keeper signs with ACU

WFHS senior keeper Erin Smith signs to play college soccer at Abilene Christian in the WFHS Auditorium Thursday / Source: KAUZ

Wichita Falls High School senior goalkeeper Erin Smith signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer for Division I Abilene Christian University on Thursday in the WFHS Auditorium.

Smith split time a year ago with Marlee Brewster and both excelled, but she has started the vast majority of games this year as the unquestioned number-1 keeper.

She has the Lady Coyotes out to a 10-1-1 start to the season, coming off a 3-1 win over rival Rider on Tuesday.

She said that she's excited to compete for the starting job in Abilene, where the Wildcats graduated two senior goalies in 2016 and have only a redshirt freshman returning in net.

Click on the video players to hear from Erin!

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved