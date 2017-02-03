UPDATE: Police have released the name of the suspect in Thursday night's hostage situation

UPDATE 11:00 a.m.

Police have released the name of the suspect who was killed in the hostage situation Thursday night as 18-year-old Miguel Angel Silva.

Original Story

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff's Office are now working to investigate a hostage situation Thursday night at the Garrison's Convenience Store at the corner of Kemp and Kell Boulevard.

Law enforcement arrived on scene around 10 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a man in the area with a gun. Police say that man later made his way into Garrison's convenience store, where two hostages were held. One hostage was able to get away.

Shortly after, officers and deputies had the area blocked off.

Police say around 11:30 p.m., the gunman did come out of the store with the hostage, where WFPD SWAT then shot and killed the gunman.

Police say both hostages are safe.

