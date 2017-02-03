Texas Senate panel OKs so-called sanctuary cities bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas Senate panel has approved a so-called sanctuary cities bill that would withhold state money from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation.

The Senate's state affairs committee voted for the bill early Friday after more than 16 hours of often emotional testimony marked by outbursts by spectators.

The measure moves to the full Senate for a vote expected next week.

Hundreds of people registered to testify on the bill Thursday before the panel.

Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed the legislation as he moves to crackdown on criminal suspects who are in the country illegally.

Opponents say local jurisdictions don't have the resources to handle what's a federal responsibility. They also contend immigrant communities wouldn't cooperate with law enforcement for fear of deportation.

