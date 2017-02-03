Texas Senate panel OKs so-called sanctuary cities bill - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas Senate panel OKs so-called sanctuary cities bill

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas Senate panel has approved a so-called sanctuary cities bill that would withhold state money from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation.

The Senate's state affairs committee voted for the bill early Friday after more than 16 hours of often emotional testimony marked by outbursts by spectators.

The measure moves to the full Senate for a vote expected next week.

Hundreds of people registered to testify on the bill Thursday before the panel.

Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed the legislation as he moves to crackdown on criminal suspects who are in the country illegally.

Opponents say local jurisdictions don't have the resources to handle what's a federal responsibility. They also contend immigrant communities wouldn't cooperate with law enforcement for fear of deportation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Nigeria leader meets Chibok girls, leaves for medical trip

    Nigeria leader meets Chibok girls, leaves for medical trip

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:52:05 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:52:05 GMT

    The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

    The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

  • Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president

    Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:51:55 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:51:55 GMT

    The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

    The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

  • Trump: Australian health care system better than US

    Trump: Australian health care system better than US

    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:02:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:02:36 GMT
    President Donald Trump praises Australia as having "better health care than we do.".
    President Donald Trump praises Australia as having "better health care than we do.".
    •   
Powered by Frankly