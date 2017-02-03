Feds seek early closure of Fort Bliss detention center in NM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - A temporary detention center at Fort Bliss for unaccompanied minors found crossing the border will close earlier than expected because of a declining number of children who need to be housed there.

Federal officials said Thursday that they intended to keep the center open until March 31 but that it instead will close March 1.

The El Paso Times reports (http://bit.ly/2k46IUD ) the center can hold upward of 3,200 children and currently has about 500.

The children, ages 17 and younger, will be moved to other shelters operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Fort Bliss shelter opened in September to accommodate a surge of unaccompanied children apprehended at the border.

The facility is at a Fort Bliss complex north of El Paso in New Mexico.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.