Feds seek early closure of Fort Bliss detention center in NM

The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.
Friends and family came together Sunday to remember their friend who lost his battle with cancer in April.
Friends and family came together Sunday to remember their friend who lost his battle with cancer in April.
Sunday wraps up National Pet Adoption weekend and local rescues where out Sunday morning to spread the message of adoption. One of the organizations is Emily’s Legacy, an organization that started in 2014. They have been out with their dogs and cats up for adoption since Friday and want everyone to know what happens when you adopt. “This means the world to us,” said Kimber Hopkins, President of Emily’s Legacy Rescue. “We can actually find families...
Sunday wraps up National Pet Adoption weekend and local rescues where out Sunday morning to spread the message of adoption. One of the organizations is Emily’s Legacy, an organization that started in 2014. They have been out with their dogs and cats up for adoption since Friday and want everyone to know what happens when you adopt. “This means the world to us,” said Kimber Hopkins, President of Emily’s Legacy Rescue. “We can actually find families...