Man gets 5 years for synthetic drugs sold to Austin homeless

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a man convicted of leading an Austin ring blamed for selling synthetic marijuana to homeless people must serve five years in prison.

The Austin American-Statesman (http://atxne.ws/2jGnBIR ) reports prosecutors believe the Tajay Stephens case was Travis County's first trial for K2 trafficking. Police last Aug. 11 announced felony charges against Stephens and nine other suspects.

Jurors on Wednesday convicted the 26-year-old Stephens of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Stephens was sentenced Thursday.

Two co-defendants earlier accepted plea deals. Austin police say Stephens had ordered the pair to sell synthetic drugs last May outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless.

Emergency responders in Austin, during two days in late August, treated more than 50 mainly homeless people who got sick after allegedly using K2.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

