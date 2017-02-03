Texas bill to bar climate change views as evidence in cases - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas bill to bar climate change views as evidence in cases

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A lawmaker from East Texas has drafted a bill that would bar a defendant's theories on climate change from being used as evidence in a case involving fraud or deceptive practices.

State Rep. James White, a Republican from Hillister, told the Austin American-Statesman (http://atxne.ws/2kxzIYq ) that he had Exxon Mobil Corp. in mind when he drafted the bill. Democratic state attorneys general targeted the Irving-based company last year, claiming it had lied to investors and the public about the threat of climate change.

White says people could be forced to appear in court or face threats of criminal punishment over their views toward global warming.

He says, "I don't think that's how science should operate."

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

