Alpine police say human remains found near West Texas town

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
ALPINE, Texas (AP) - Police in Alpine say human remains have been found near the West Texas town and investigators will try to identify the person.

A statement Friday from Lt. Felipe Fierro says the remains were located in a shallow grave just northwest of Alpine. Fierro didn't immediately say who discovered the remains or further details on the investigation.

Alpine police didn't immediately respond to messages on whether officials believe the remains are of a Sul Ross State University student who's been missing since last fall. ZuZu Verk of Fort Worth has been missing since Oct. 12.

A $200,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the whereabouts or safe return of Verk.

Alpine is about 210 miles southeast of El Paso.

