Attorney: Nearly $52M in hurricane damage claims are pending - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Attorney: Nearly $52M in hurricane damage claims are pending

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source RNN Source RNN

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - A lawyer representing a group of Gulf coast cities and school districts says they're still owed nearly $52 million by the state's windstorm insurer from damage caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Attorney Shaun Hodge tells The Galveston County Daily News (http://bit.ly/2l5VJKp ) that the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, a division of the Texas Department of Insurance, has "delayed every step of the way."

The city of La Marque and the Texas City school district are among the entities awaiting payment.

In some cases state and local officials are still trying to agree on what will be paid on a claim.

The association says the process also has been slowed by lawsuits filed against it.

The association is a secondary insurer that's not a direct competitor in the voluntary insurance market.

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Family and friends remember Terry Kraft

    Family and friends remember Terry Kraft

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:53:08 GMT

    Friends and family came together Sunday to remember their friend who lost his battle with cancer in April. 

    Friends and family came together Sunday to remember their friend who lost his battle with cancer in April. 

  • Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:52:54 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:52:54 GMT

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

  • Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

    Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:52:21 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:52:21 GMT
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday night signed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate. (Source: KGBT/CNN))Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday night signed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate. (Source: KGBT/CNN))

    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with...

    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities.

    •   
Powered by Frankly