Strong Winds Deliver High Wildfire Danger

Today will play out much like Sunday did with dense fog in the area this morning, especially over Oklahoma, and a warm and windy afternoon. Temperatures may make it to the low 80s across most of north Texas. Today will be much windier than yesterday making wildfire danger a much bigger concern. Tuesday will be warm as well with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will come through Wednesday but temperatures will remain above seasonal norms with highs in the 60s. Highs may jump back to the 70s, maybe 80s by Saturday. There's no significant chance of rain this week.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist