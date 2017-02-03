Non-profit dresses high school girls for prom

A Burkburnett high school junior, Addison Lobaugh, started Project Prom after several of her classmates' parents found themselves cash strapped at prom time.

Some of her friends and classmates missed out on the "magical" night last year. That's why she started Project Prom a non-profit where people can donate new or used dresses and other prom-related items.

"I'm also taking shoes, handbags, and unused makeup," said Lobaugh.

The entire process is anonymous and any girl who finds a dress they like can take it in confidentially.

"She was like thank you so much," said Lobaugh. "This is something I always wanted to do since I was a little girl. I saw it in the movies and the girls would go to prom and it's so exciting."

Not only can girls pick up their dresses at Project Prom but Addison would also mend, tailor, and clean them so the girls can look their best on their "big night."

Lobaugh's parents said they're proud of their daughter for her charity work aren't surprised.

"When she was elementary school age, she did two different birthdays parties where she would forgo birthday presents and asked for toys one year and donate them back to the fire department," said Holly Lobaugh, Addison's mother. "Another year she collected canned goods."

People already donated more than 100 dresses. Addison said her younger sisters will take over Project Prom once she graduates from high school next year.

Lobaugh said she will receive donations through March. People can drop off their donations at First United Methodists of Burkburnett or Sewn Clothing Gallery in Parker's square in Wichita Falls.

Project Prom will start again next year in September.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved



