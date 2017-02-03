HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 3 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 3

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider's Keeley Ayala dribbles for a goal vs Denison. / Source: KAUZ Rider's Keeley Ayala dribbles for a goal vs Denison. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls 

District 5-5A

Denison  1
Rider      11
RID: Keeley Ayala 3 G, A

Wichita Falls  2
Denton          2
WF: Alyssa Salinas/Alyssa Mullins G each

Non District

Hirschi  3   
Pampa  1

Burkburnett  0 
Springtown  5

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider      2
Denison  0
RID: Aaron Lange 2 G

Denton         3
Wichita Falls 1
WF: Richy Acosta G

Non District

Burkburnett  5
Springtown   0
BURK: Simao Alves 3 G, A, Jackson Holt G, Alex Vega 2 A

