HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 3

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Kendarius Horton hits a triple vs Graham. / Source: KAUZ Kendarius Horton hits a triple vs Graham. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 5-5A

Braswell  21 (1-10)
Rider       42 (10-1)

Sherman        43 (3-8)
Wichita Falls  49 (2-10)
WF: Jalynn Green 14 pts, 10 reb

District 6-4A

#20 Burkburnett  56
Graham               35
BURK: Burk clinches district title, Paradize Jackson 24 pts, Kaci Trahan 13 pts, 13 reb - Watch highlights here!

Vernon       32 (0-8)
Iowa Park  50 (3-4)

District 8-3A

Henrietta    38 (3-10)
#10 Bowie  49 (13-0)

City View  34 (0-13)
Nocona     66 (5-8)
NOC: Emma Meekins 23 pts, Brooke O'Neal 19

Holliday   37 (7-6)
Paradise  48 (10-3)

District 9-2A

#7 Windthorst  70 (13-0)
Archer City      40 (10-3)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 28 pts
AC: Audry Lopez 13 pts

Munday  32 (1-12
Electra    61 (4-9)

Olney     26 (3-10)
Petrolia  54 (8-5)
PET: Lindy Alexander 24 pts

Quanah    27
Seymour  56

District 8-1A

Knox City  56 (9-0)
Crowell     32 (7-2)
KC: Myca Flowers 27 pts

District 17-1A

Graford      34 (7-2)
Newcastle  61 (9-0)
NEW: Holly Manos 17 pts, KC Shields 14 - Watch highlights on the right!

Bryson             33 (5-4)
Throckmorton  18 (2-7)

District 21-1A

Bellevue    70 (8-3)
Gold-Burg  22 (1-10)

Midway   35 (6-5)
Saint Jo  32 (3-8)
MDW: Megan Terry 15 pts

#19 Slidell      69 (11-0)
Prairie Valley  25 (2-10)

Boys

District 5-5A

Braswell  46 (2-8)
Rider       52 (7-2)

Sherman        64 (4-5)
Wichita Falls  39 (2-8)

District 6-4A

#20 Burkburnett  85 (5-1)
Graham              79 (3-3)
BURK: Darion Chafin 23 pts - Watch highlights above!

Vernon       56 (0-6)
Iowa Park  57 (2-3)
IP: Cody Gray 12 pts, Billy Pearson 10

District 8-3A

Henrietta    40 (6-5)
#22 Bowie  62 (11-0)

City View  53 (6-5)
Nocona    63 (8-3)
CV: Tamell Monroe 20 pts
NOC: Riley McCasland 21 pts

Holliday   65 (7-4)
Paradise  41 (4-7)
HOL: John Dyes 14 pts, Noah Parker 13

District 9-2A

Windthorst   57 (1-10)
Archer City  61 (6-5)

Munday        23 (4-7)
#13 Electra  49 (10-1)
ELE: Drake Cooper 13 pts

Olney            28 (6-5)
#14 Petrolia  56 (10-1)
PET: Blaine Chandler 15 pts - Watch highlights here!

Quanah   34 (0-11)
Seymour  53 (7-4)

District 8-1A

Knox City  42 (7-2)
Crowell     51 (9-0)

District 17-1A

#8 Graford  85 (7-0)
Newcastle   25 (2-5)

Bryson             45 (3-4)
Throckmorton  47 (5-2)

District 21-1A

Bellevue    73 (6-3)
Gold-Burg  46 (0-10)

Midway   48 (6-4)
Saint Jo  40 (2-7)
MDW: Blake Ostermann 26 pts

Slidell             84 (8-1)
Prairie Valley  43 (2-8)

