HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 3

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Girls
District 5-5A
Braswell 21 (1-10)
Rider 42 (10-1)
Sherman 43 (3-8)
Wichita Falls 49 (2-10)
WF: Jalynn Green 14 pts, 10 reb
District 6-4A
#20 Burkburnett 56
Graham 35
BURK: Burk clinches district title, Paradize Jackson 24 pts, Kaci Trahan 13 pts, 13 reb - Watch highlights here!
Vernon 32 (0-8)
Iowa Park 50 (3-4)
District 8-3A
Henrietta 38 (3-10)
#10 Bowie 49 (13-0)
City View 34 (0-13)
Nocona 66 (5-8)
NOC: Emma Meekins 23 pts, Brooke O'Neal 19
Holliday 37 (7-6)
Paradise 48 (10-3)
District 9-2A
#7 Windthorst 70 (13-0)
Archer City 40 (10-3)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 28 pts
AC: Audry Lopez 13 pts
Munday 32 (1-12
Electra 61 (4-9)
Olney 26 (3-10)
Petrolia 54 (8-5)
PET: Lindy Alexander 24 pts
Quanah 27
Seymour 56
District 8-1A
Knox City 56 (9-0)
Crowell 32 (7-2)
KC: Myca Flowers 27 pts
District 17-1A
Graford 34 (7-2)
Newcastle 61 (9-0)
NEW: Holly Manos 17 pts, KC Shields 14 - Watch highlights on the right!
Bryson 33 (5-4)
Throckmorton 18 (2-7)
District 21-1A
Bellevue 70 (8-3)
Gold-Burg 22 (1-10)
Midway 35 (6-5)
Saint Jo 32 (3-8)
MDW: Megan Terry 15 pts
#19 Slidell 69 (11-0)
Prairie Valley 25 (2-10)
Boys
District 5-5A
Braswell 46 (2-8)
Rider 52 (7-2)
Sherman 64 (4-5)
Wichita Falls 39 (2-8)
District 6-4A
#20 Burkburnett 85 (5-1)
Graham 79 (3-3)
BURK: Darion Chafin 23 pts - Watch highlights above!
Vernon 56 (0-6)
Iowa Park 57 (2-3)
IP: Cody Gray 12 pts, Billy Pearson 10
District 8-3A
Henrietta 40 (6-5)
#22 Bowie 62 (11-0)
City View 53 (6-5)
Nocona 63 (8-3)
CV: Tamell Monroe 20 pts
NOC: Riley McCasland 21 pts
Holliday 65 (7-4)
Paradise 41 (4-7)
HOL: John Dyes 14 pts, Noah Parker 13
District 9-2A
Windthorst 57 (1-10)
Archer City 61 (6-5)
Munday 23 (4-7)
#13 Electra 49 (10-1)
ELE: Drake Cooper 13 pts
Olney 28 (6-5)
#14 Petrolia 56 (10-1)
PET: Blaine Chandler 15 pts - Watch highlights here!
Quanah 34 (0-11)
Seymour 53 (7-4)
District 8-1A
Knox City 42 (7-2)
Crowell 51 (9-0)
District 17-1A
#8 Graford 85 (7-0)
Newcastle 25 (2-5)
Bryson 45 (3-4)
Throckmorton 47 (5-2)
District 21-1A
Bellevue 73 (6-3)
Gold-Burg 46 (0-10)
Midway 48 (6-4)
Saint Jo 40 (2-7)
MDW: Blake Ostermann 26 pts
Slidell 84 (8-1)
Prairie Valley 43 (2-8)
