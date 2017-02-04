Mustangs drop pair of games on opening day in Oklahoma

Midwestern State fell twice on opening day at the Southeastern Oklahoma Regional Invitational with a 12-4 setback to St. Edward's (Texas) and a 5-3 defeat to Oklahoma Christian at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.



GAME 1 RECAP

St. Edward's pounded out 15 hits with a six-run seventh inning while Lauren Slatten fanned 13 Mustangs in a 12-4 victory for the Hilltoppers in the season opener Friday morning.



SEU struck first in the top of the first inning with an RBI double from Karolina Rodriguez before coming home to score later in the frame on an infield error for a 2-0 lead.



Midwestern State went on the board in the second with Central Oklahoma transfer Carli Woolsey sending a pitch out of the park in her first career at bat for the Maroon and Gold to cut the MSU deficit in half.



The Hilltoppers stretched their lead to 5-1 in the top of the fifth with a Rodriguez double bringing in two after back-to-back singles to start the inning. Sami Williams capped off the inning for SEU with an RBI single to left center.



Following a walk for Taylor Mordecai and double for Lauren Lindgren, Taylor Bermudes helped the Mustangs creep back within two with a two-RBI double down the right field line for a 5-3 score in the fifth.



SEU added a run in the sixth before scoring six runs in the seventh inning with three home runs including a three-run shot for pinch hitter Shelbi Roohms.



Lindgren also hit a bomb in the bottom half of the frame for her first career homer with a shot to right field for a final 12-4.



GAME 2 RECAP

Oklahoma Christian used a three-run sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and earn a 5-3 victory over Midwestern State Friday afternoon.



Lauren Lindgren put Midwestern State (0-2) on the board in the top of the first, leading off with a walk before reaching home on a wild pitch for a 1-0 MSU lead.



Oklahoma Christian (2-0) went ahead in the top of the fourth with Lacey Davidson hitting a two-RBI single to center to propel the Eagles to a 2-1 advantage. The Mustangs evened the game up in the bottom half of the inning with Carli Woolsey tallying her second home run of the day with a shot to right field.



Haley Squier led off the sixth inning for the Eagles with a walk while a wild pitch and a pair of groundouts scored Squier for a 3-2 OC lead. Back-to-back two-out singles for the Eagles led to a Sheridan Bond two-RBI triple down the left field line to extend the OC lead to 5-2.



Taylor Brintzenhoff pulled the Mustangs to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth with her first career hit for the Mustangs being a solo shot to center field. Midwestern was unable to come any closer in the seventh in a 1-2-3 inning for the OC defense.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved