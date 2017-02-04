Accident near I-44 claims the life of a man

One man is dead following a car accident in Burkburnett Friday night.

The Burkburnett Fire Chief Rodney Ryalls said the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. near I-44 and Sheppard Road.

Chief Ryalls said the man who passed away was traveling northbound and crossed over into the southbound lane into ongoing traffic.

His car rolled-over and collided into another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Burkburnett Police Department is investigating the crash.

Stay with 6 as we work to learn more.



