More than 460 women screened at 2017 Heart of a Woman

Women across Texoma spent part of their Saturday getting informed about heart disease.

The 2017 Heart of a Woman event was held Saturday morning and organizers stressed the importance of health screenings to prevent heart disease.

The annual event, put on by the United Regional Foundation, welcomed former First Lady Laura Bush as the featured speaker.

Each fasting attendee was given the opportunity to receive a full wellness screening at the MPEC Saturday.

Those screenings will show any areas of concerns, those tested, may have for heart disease.

Some women we spoke to said they come every year and like to have that extra information about their health.

"What we're trying to do today is just encourage women to always make sure that they are taking care of their health," Kim Maddin with United Regional said.

Giving women the proper tools to take care of their health is what organizers aimed for this weekend.

"As you know women are the ones that take care of everyone else. They're taking care of their kids, their husband, other family members. So, sometimes we often neglect ourselves," Maddin said.

The screenings results will be given to each woman's doctor and can help start a discussion if need be.

467 women had blood work completed at this year's Heart of a Woman.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved