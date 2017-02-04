Teens descend on Wichita Falls to fight youth tobacco use

Teens from as far away as Dallas spent their Saturday in Wichita Falls, learning how to make a difference in their communities when it comes to tobacco.

The Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District hosted pre-teens and teens from north Texas for a day full of activities showing kids how to stay tobacco-free.

Exercises also showed these students how to encourage others to do the same.

"Tobacco will rule your life forever. Even if you start and stop it will catch up to you eventually and we want everybody to live as long as they can," Tameria ?Macon, a senior at W.W. Samuell High School in the Dallas area said.

The free of charge Say What! Action Summit was made possible thanks to funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

